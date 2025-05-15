Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.84% to Rs 648.46 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 18.14% to Rs 123.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.84% to Rs 648.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 550.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.47% to Rs 405.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 322.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.33% to Rs 2248.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1899.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

