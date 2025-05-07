Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BFL Asset Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 220.45% to Rs 4.23 crore

Net Loss of BFL Asset Finvest reported to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 220.45% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.09% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.31% to Rs 21.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.231.32 220 21.0227.41 -23 OPM %-61.70-120.45 -6.5712.55 - PBDT-2.51-1.63 -54 1.663.07 -46 PBT-2.51-1.63 -54 1.663.07 -46 NP-2.93-2.40 -22 1.242.30 -46

