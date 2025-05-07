APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 71.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 5324.35 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 71.97% to Rs 293.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 5324.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4567.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.36% to Rs 757.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 732.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 19996.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17506.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5324.354567.6819996.2917506.897.776.146.006.81416.33267.811161.761153.65358.73221.22960.44977.72293.11170.44757.06732.44

