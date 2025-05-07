Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swarna Securities standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Swarna Securities standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Swarna Securities declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.50% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 71.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Piramal Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 81.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 146.99% in the March 2025 quarter

LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story