Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 17.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 17.07% to Rs 11056.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9444.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.65% to Rs 106891.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117016.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales106891.48117016.93 -9 OPM %11.219.11 -PBDT12751.2510827.20 18 PBT12751.2510827.20 18 NP11056.479444.42 17

