Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 17.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.65% to Rs 106891.48 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 17.07% to Rs 11056.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9444.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.65% to Rs 106891.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 117016.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.106891.48117016.9311.219.1112751.2510827.2012751.2510827.2011056.479444.42

