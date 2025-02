HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.24% to Rs 1454.98 crore

Net profit of HMA Agro Industries declined 56.00% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 1454.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1251.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1454.981251.722.183.9350.1672.4341.2762.2320.2946.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News