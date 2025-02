Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 74.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.52% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging declined 74.81% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.52% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.507.5331.1429.081.021.930.761.740.331.31

