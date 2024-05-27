Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 22.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 22.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.72% to Rs 299.13 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals declined 22.17% to Rs 27.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.72% to Rs 299.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.97% to Rs 101.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 1209.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1387.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales299.13335.03 -11 1209.281387.66 -13 OPM %21.2418.28 -16.6716.58 - PBDT57.4755.11 4 177.29211.91 -16 PBT48.7748.61 0 143.74185.45 -22 NP27.7335.63 -22 101.10136.57 -26

