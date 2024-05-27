Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 22.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.72% to Rs 299.13 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals declined 22.17% to Rs 27.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.72% to Rs 299.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.97% to Rs 101.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 1209.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1387.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News