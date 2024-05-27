Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 22.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.72% to Rs 299.13 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals declined 22.17% to Rs 27.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.72% to Rs 299.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.97% to Rs 101.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 1209.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1387.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

