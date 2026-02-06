Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit declines 13.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 858.41 croreNet profit of Viyash Scientific declined 13.83% to Rs 38.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 858.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 774.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales858.41774.03 11 OPM %20.4612.89 -PBDT172.8685.76 102 PBT114.3327.37 318 NP38.4444.61 -14
