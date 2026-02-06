Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 697.75 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 17.45% to Rs 69.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 697.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 837.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales697.75837.67 -17 OPM %15.6812.08 -PBDT125.90110.81 14 PBT92.9575.56 23 NP69.6659.31 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashapura Minechem standalone net profit declines 26.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 43.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit rises 11.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the December 2025 quarter

National Peroxide reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story