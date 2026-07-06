VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 22.46% over last one month compared to 5.64% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd fell 4.49% today to trade at Rs 10.84. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.38% to quote at 26628.23. The index is down 5.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd decreased 4.31% and NINtec Systems Ltd lost 3.17% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 30.51 % over last one year compared to the 6.58% fall in benchmark SENSEX.