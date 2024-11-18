Volumes jump at Indraprastha Gas Ltd counter

Indraprastha Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 419.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.28 lakh shares

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 November 2024.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 419.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.28 lakh shares. The stock dropped 18.88% to Rs.329.20. Volumes stood at 27.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 37.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.35% to Rs.600.85. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd recorded volume of 40.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.45 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.76% to Rs.1,132.00. Volumes stood at 3.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 29.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.25% to Rs.1,904.65. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 8.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.34% to Rs.1,057.95. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

