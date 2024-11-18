Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro seen supported above $1.05; All eyes on ECB Lagarde's speech

Euro seen supported above $1.05; All eyes on ECB Lagarde's speech

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The euro is seen supported above $1.05 as dollar took a breather around a one-year high as investors await fresh insights into Federal course of action. The US dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies paused rally near 106.60 as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell instilled uncertainty in the markets by expressing reservations about a December interest rate cut. Besides, Fed officials, including Kugler, reiterated the need for caution in rate cuts. Meanwhile, investors turn focus to European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagardes speech, looking for cues about the likely interest rate cut size in the December meeting. Currently, EURUSD is quoting at $1.0560, up 0.09%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,400; Nifty at 23,500; IT drags, Metal leads

Latest LIVE: Manipur CM Biren Singh convenes NDA meeting to discuss developing situation

Bank boards to be cognisant of build-up of concentrations in biz model: Das

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Hardie-Zampa put Australia on top

Cong asks PM to visit state; seeks Shah's resignation amid Manipur violence

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story