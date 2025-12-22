Nifty trades near day's high; IT shares surge

The key equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in morning trade. Investors will keep track crucial economic data including US GDP data, scheduled later this week. Market participants are also closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, IPO-related developments, and global cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level.

IT stocks extended their rally for a fourth consecutive session, leading sectoral gains.

At 10:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 477.43 points or 0.56% to 85,408.29. The Nifty 50 index advanced 164.70 points or 0.63% to 26,131.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.87%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index jumped 1.40% to 39,233.50. The index rallied 3.08% in the four consecutive trading sessions. Infosys (up 2.32%), Wipro (up 2.09%), Persistent Systems (up 1.64%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.07%) and Coforge (up 1.02%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.98%), HCL Technologies (up 0.94%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.49%), LTIMindtree (up 0.41%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Meta Infotech added 2.52% after the company has received fresh purchase orders aggregating to Rs 169.69 lakh, in continuation of its earlier disclosure dated 10 December 2025.