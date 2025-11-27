Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 164.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1549.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10606 shares

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Canara Bank, Ashok Leyland Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 November 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 164.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1549.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10606 shares. The stock lost 9.87% to Rs.1,081.25. Volumes stood at 6713 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 50090 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 280.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.12,960.00. Volumes stood at 110 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 14383 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1365 shares. The stock dropped 0.32% to Rs.4,565.00. Volumes stood at 1486 shares in the last session.

Canara Bank clocked volume of 115.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.47% to Rs.150.90. Volumes stood at 7.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Ashok Leyland Ltd witnessed volume of 64.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.44% to Rs.157.05. Volumes stood at 4.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

