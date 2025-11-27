Pidilite Inds to acquire up to 20% stake in home decor solutions provider MagicDecor

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Pidilite Industries said that its wholly owned subsidiary Pidilite Ventures has announced a strategic investment in Printpanda India (MagicDecor), marking the company's latest foray into India's rapidly growing home improvement sector.

Printpanda India (MagicDecor) is an early stage company specializing in bespoke, sustainable, and premium home dor products such as wallpapers, blinds, curtains and canvas. The company had recorded a turnover of Rs 6.29 crore in the year ended on 31 March 2025.

Pidilite Ventures would acquire up to 20% stake in Printpanda India for an aggregate sum of Rs 5.10 crore.

The proceeds from this investment will empower MagicDecor to accelerate capacity expansion, invest in advanced technology and AI, and scale up both digital and physical distribution networks spanning major Indian cities.

Sanket Parekh, director at Pidilite Ventures, said: We are excited to partner with MagicDecor as they embark on their journey to transform the home dor space. The team has demonstrated impressive capability in marrying customization with quality, catering to the evolving needs of modern Indian homeowners and interior designers. We believe MagicDecor is uniquely positioned in the premium, personalized wall solutions market. Over the last two years, the team has demonstrated impressive traction by innovating across its product lines and scaling distribution and we look forward to supporting them in their expansion across India and overseas. Pidilite Ventures is the venture arm of Pidilite. Pidilite Ventures invests in fast growing and innovative companies that have synergies with Pidilites core and adjacent businesses.