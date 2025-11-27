Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Asset Management Company allots 21.41 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

HDFC Asset Management Company allots 21.41 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

HDFC Asset Management Company has allotted 21,41,54,246 equity shares as fully paid up bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:1.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 2,14,15,42,460/- divided into 42,83,08,492 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Sensex crosses 86K, scaling a new record; Nifty tops 26,300

Pidilite Inds to acquire up to 20% stake in home decor solutions provider MagicDecor

Axis Bank board clears allotment of NCDs worth Rs 5000-cr

Singapore Airlines renews partnership with RateGain

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story