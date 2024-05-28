Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 48.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73078 shares

Inox Wind Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 May 2024.

Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 48.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73078 shares. The stock slipped 2.48% to Rs.1,405.00. Volumes stood at 78197 shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd witnessed volume of 905.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.48 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.99% to Rs.147.75. Volumes stood at 81.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd registered volume of 118.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.96% to Rs.454.05. Volumes stood at 5.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd registered volume of 13.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93359 shares. The stock rose 4.91% to Rs.1,940.45. Volumes stood at 4.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd registered volume of 41.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.80% to Rs.1,037.60. Volumes stood at 9.82 lakh shares in the last session.

