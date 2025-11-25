Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,950 mark; media shares tumble

Nifty above 25,950 mark; media shares tumble

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with limited cuts in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Media stocks extended losses for the sixth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 25.30 points or 0.03% to 84,926.01. The Nifty 50 index rose 24.45 points, or 0.09%, to 25,966.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.32%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,116 shares rose and 1,945 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 0.66% to 1,427.00. The index tumbled 3.95% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (down 2.68%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.09%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.01%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.38%) and D B Corp (down 0.21%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.29% to 6.506 as compared with the previous close of 6.525.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.2575 compared with its close of 89.1600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.77% to Rs 1,24,834.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.07% to 100.13.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.05% to 4.033.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 90 cents or 0.57% to $62.80 a barrel.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

