Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 14873 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2134 shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 February 2025.

The stock rose 6.73% to Rs.4,370.00. Volumes stood at 1532 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 36095 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19370 shares. The stock gained 4.61% to Rs.806.15. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd notched up volume of 6418 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3576 shares. The stock slipped 5.44% to Rs.4,841.90. Volumes stood at 5194 shares in the last session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd clocked volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83609 shares. The stock lost 1.77% to Rs.3,718.70. Volumes stood at 89843 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 5714 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3552 shares. The stock lost 0.45% to Rs.1,683.25. Volumes stood at 3418 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

