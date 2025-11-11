Voting underway in by-elections across seven States for eight Assembly seats

Voting is underway on Tuesday (11 November 2025) for by-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across seven States, with polling taking place under tight security arrangements. The constituencies going to the polls are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatshila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

Voter turnout across several constituencies was reported to be brisk in the early hours, with polling officials noting smooth conduct so far. The counting of votes will take place on 14 November, alongside the Bihar Assembly election results. Voter turnout figures are expected to be released later in the day as polling progresses across the constituencies.