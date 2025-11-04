Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Falls 4.98%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 22.4% over last one month compared to 0.59% gain in BSE Utilities index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 4.98% today to trade at Rs 193.7. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.33% to quote at 5462.64. The index is up 0.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd decreased 2.43% and Reliance Power Ltd lost 2.28% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 10.51 % over last one year compared to the 6.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 69519 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 425 on 27 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 193.7 on 04 Nov 2025.