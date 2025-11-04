Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 3.25%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.13%

Indus Towers Ltd has added 11.72% over last one month compared to 8.92% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd rose 3.25% today to trade at Rs 395.15. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.13% to quote at 3115.16. The index is up 8.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd increased 2.44% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 2.21% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 9.77 % over last one year compared to the 6.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 11.72% over last one month compared to 8.92% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 429.9 on 03 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.6 on 03 Sep 2025.