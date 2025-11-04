Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 3.25%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.13%

Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 3.25%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.13%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indus Towers Ltd has added 11.72% over last one month compared to 8.92% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd rose 3.25% today to trade at Rs 395.15. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.13% to quote at 3115.16. The index is up 8.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd increased 2.44% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 2.21% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 9.77 % over last one year compared to the 6.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 11.72% over last one month compared to 8.92% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 429.9 on 03 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.6 on 03 Sep 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.35 lakh vehicles in Oct'25

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Indices trade with minor cuts; breadth positive

Route Mobile slides on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends First Interim dividend

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story