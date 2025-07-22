Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 295.92 crore

Net profit of VST Industries rose 4.76% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 295.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 320.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales295.92320.62 -8 OPM %26.0022.86 -PBDT87.7482.36 7 PBT75.9972.28 5 NP56.1353.58 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

