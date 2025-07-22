VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 295.92 crore

Net profit of VST Industries rose 4.76% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 295.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 320.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.295.92320.6226.0022.8687.7482.3675.9972.2856.1353.58

