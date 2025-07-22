Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Pneumatic slumps on muted Q1 numbers

Kirloskar Pneumatic slumps on muted Q1 numbers

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company dropped 9.45% to Rs 1341.70 following its subdued Q1 results.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 4.46% to Rs 28.10 crore while net sales declined 1.20% to Rs 272.00 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 36.80 crore (13.1% of total income) in Q1 FY26, up 2.51% compared with Rs 35.90 crore (12.8%) of Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% of total income compared to 15.6% in Q1 FY25.

New order bookings for Q1 FY26 were Rs 365 crore, with orders on hand as of 1 July 2025, totaling Rs 1,725 crore, up from Rs 1,624 crore on 1 April 2025. The lower bookings and sales during the quarter were mainly due to global uncertainties delaying the finalization of several large orders.

As part of its cost-reduction and backward integration strategy, the company established a new foundry at Nashik, featuring lost foam casting technology. The compression business remains Kirloskar Pneumatic's primary revenue driver, accounting for approximately 89% of total revenue and representing its sole reporting segment.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company offers a broad range of products including air, refrigeration, and gas compressors and systems, vapor absorption chillers, and industrial gearboxes. It serves diverse industries such as steel, cement, cold chain, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, railways, defense, and marine, with a significant presence in the oil & gas sector. The company is also a key player in Indias CNG business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

