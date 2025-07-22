Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 90.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares

360 ONE WAM Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Eternal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2025.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 90.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.95% to Rs.520.85. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 269.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.65% to Rs.1,140.00. Volumes stood at 4.41 lakh shares in the last session. Latent View Analytics Ltd witnessed volume of 44.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.91% to Rs.445.05. Volumes stood at 16.49 lakh shares in the last session. India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 38.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.88% to Rs.363.65. Volumes stood at 9.64 lakh shares in the last session.