Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 90.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares

360 ONE WAM Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Eternal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2025.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 90.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.95% to Rs.520.85. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 269.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.65% to Rs.1,140.00. Volumes stood at 4.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd witnessed volume of 44.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.91% to Rs.445.05. Volumes stood at 16.49 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 38.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.88% to Rs.363.65. Volumes stood at 9.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Eternal Ltd notched up volume of 2364.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 282.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.89% to Rs.301.30. Volumes stood at 675.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story