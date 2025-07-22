Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 90.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares
360 ONE WAM Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Eternal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2025.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 90.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.95% to Rs.520.85. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.
360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 269.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.65% to Rs.1,140.00. Volumes stood at 4.41 lakh shares in the last session.
Latent View Analytics Ltd witnessed volume of 44.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.91% to Rs.445.05. Volumes stood at 16.49 lakh shares in the last session.
India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 38.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.88% to Rs.363.65. Volumes stood at 9.64 lakh shares in the last session.
Eternal Ltd notched up volume of 2364.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 282.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.89% to Rs.301.30. Volumes stood at 675.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app