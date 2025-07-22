Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vardhman Textiles declined 1.67% to Rs 492.45 after the company reported a 13.14% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 207.17 crore, despite a 3.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,385.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 276.11 crore, down by 11.52% from Rs 312.05 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 5.62% year on year to Rs 2,191.91 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 221.93 crore (up 1.26% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 22.53 crore (up 26.79% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from textiles jumped 3.17% YoY to Rs 2,342.32 crore, while acrylic fiber stood at Rs 69.38 crore, up 21.61% YoY.

Total production of yarn added 2.6% to 68,639 metric tons in Q1 FY26 compared with 66,881 metric tons in Q1 FY25. Total sales jumped 3.7% YoY to 65,329 metric tons in Q1 FY26.

Total sales of grey fabric fell 2.9% to 497 MT in Q1 FY26 as against 512 MT in Q1 FY25. Total production declined 5.3% YoY to 496 MT in Q1 FY26.

Total sales of processed fabric rose 2.7% to 418 MT in Q1 FY26 from 407 MT in Q1 FY25. Total production fell 2.8% to 410 MT in Q1 FY26 as against 422 MT in Q1 FY25.

Vardhman Textiles is engaged in the business of manufacturing yarn, fabric, acrylic fiber, and garments. Over the years, the group has developed as a business conglomerate with a presence in India and in 75 countries across the globe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Market trade sideways; media shares under pressure

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story