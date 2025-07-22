Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Vardhman Textiles declined 1.67% to Rs 492.45 after the company reported a 13.14% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 207.17 crore, despite a 3.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,385.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 276.11 crore, down by 11.52% from Rs 312.05 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses rose 5.62% year on year to Rs 2,191.91 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 221.93 crore (up 1.26% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 22.53 crore (up 26.79% YoY) during the period under review.
In Q1 FY26, revenue from textiles jumped 3.17% YoY to Rs 2,342.32 crore, while acrylic fiber stood at Rs 69.38 crore, up 21.61% YoY.
Total production of yarn added 2.6% to 68,639 metric tons in Q1 FY26 compared with 66,881 metric tons in Q1 FY25. Total sales jumped 3.7% YoY to 65,329 metric tons in Q1 FY26.
Total sales of grey fabric fell 2.9% to 497 MT in Q1 FY26 as against 512 MT in Q1 FY25. Total production declined 5.3% YoY to 496 MT in Q1 FY26.
Total sales of processed fabric rose 2.7% to 418 MT in Q1 FY26 from 407 MT in Q1 FY25. Total production fell 2.8% to 410 MT in Q1 FY26 as against 422 MT in Q1 FY25.
Vardhman Textiles is engaged in the business of manufacturing yarn, fabric, acrylic fiber, and garments. Over the years, the group has developed as a business conglomerate with a presence in India and in 75 countries across the globe.
