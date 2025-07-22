Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Vardhman Textiles declined 1.67% to Rs 492.45 after the company reported a 13.14% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 207.17 crore, despite a 3.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,385.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 276.11 crore, down by 11.52% from Rs 312.05 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 5.62% year on year to Rs 2,191.91 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 221.93 crore (up 1.26% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 22.53 crore (up 26.79% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from textiles jumped 3.17% YoY to Rs 2,342.32 crore, while acrylic fiber stood at Rs 69.38 crore, up 21.61% YoY. Total production of yarn added 2.6% to 68,639 metric tons in Q1 FY26 compared with 66,881 metric tons in Q1 FY25. Total sales jumped 3.7% YoY to 65,329 metric tons in Q1 FY26. Total sales of grey fabric fell 2.9% to 497 MT in Q1 FY26 as against 512 MT in Q1 FY25. Total production declined 5.3% YoY to 496 MT in Q1 FY26. Total sales of processed fabric rose 2.7% to 418 MT in Q1 FY26 from 407 MT in Q1 FY25. Total production fell 2.8% to 410 MT in Q1 FY26 as against 422 MT in Q1 FY25.