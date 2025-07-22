Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd and Quadrant Future Tek Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2025.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd and Quadrant Future Tek Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2025.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 906.15 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28501 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd tumbled 8.48% to Rs 56.47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5435 shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd crashed 7.76% to Rs 280.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2094 shares in the past one month.

Goodluck India Ltd pared 7.41% to Rs 1081.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12145 shares in the past one month.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd fell 6.62% to Rs 482.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38926 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles slips after Q1 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 207 cr

Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story