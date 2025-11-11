Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 33.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 55.78 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 33.49% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 55.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.7846.6026.3922.0016.2712.4515.0211.2411.208.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News