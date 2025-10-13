Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Slides 2.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.1%

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has added 4.8% over last one month compared to 1.3% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.39% rise in the SENSEX

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd fell 2.46% today to trade at Rs 942.45. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.1% to quote at 68788.35. The index is down 1.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd decreased 2.11% and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd lost 1.87% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 3.9 % over last one year compared to the 1.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.