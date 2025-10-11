Lupin reports successful USFDA inspection at New Jersey manufacturing plant

Lupin announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has successfully completed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility located in Somerset, New Jersey, U.S.A.

The inspection was conducted over a two-week period, from 29 September to 10 October 2025, and concluded with one observation.

Lupin confirmed that it will address the FDAs observation promptly and submit a comprehensive response within the stipulated regulatory timeframe.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.