Wanbury Ltd has added 19.28% over last one month compared to 4.99% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 1.1% rise in the SENSEX

Wanbury Ltd lost 6.43% today to trade at Rs 318. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.22% to quote at 50230.53. The index is up 4.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd decreased 4.47% and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd lost 1.82% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 11.67 % over last one year compared to the 5.54% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Wanbury Ltd has added 19.28% over last one month compared to 4.99% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 1.1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7073 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39225 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 360 on 15 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 162 on 27 Jan 2026.