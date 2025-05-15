Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 35.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.40% to Rs 1021.47 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 35.58% to Rs 94.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.40% to Rs 1021.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 821.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.31% to Rs 322.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.78% to Rs 3584.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2872.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1021.47821.113584.102872.2814.7613.5414.5014.79161.62128.66570.11506.10147.10119.58519.21478.5494.5469.73322.56295.09

