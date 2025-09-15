Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wholesale Price Index comes in at 0.52%, sharp slide noted in prices of Onion and Potato

Wholesale Price Index comes in at 0.52%, sharp slide noted in prices of Onion and Potato

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.52% (provisional) for the month of August, 2025 (over August, 2024). Positive rate of inflation in August, 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other non-metallic mineral products and other transport equipment etc. The month over month change in WPI for the month of August, 2025 also stood at 0.52% as compared to July, 2025. Annual inflation had stayed in negative territory for two straight months before moving into positive zone in August.

Primary Articles index increased by 1.60 % from 188.0 (provisional) for the month of July, 2025 to 191.0 (provisional) in August, 2025. Price of non-food articles (2.92%), minerals (2.66%) and food articles (1.45%) increased in August, 2025 as compared to July, 2025. The price of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (-0.43%) decreased in August, 2025 as compared to July, 2025.

Fuel & Power index decreased by 0.69% from 144.6 (provisional) for the month of July, 2025 to 143.6 (provisional) in August, 2025. The price of electricity (-2.91%) and mineral oils (-0.07%) decreased in August, 2025 as compared to July, 2025. The Price of coal has remained same as in the previous month.
Manufactured Products index increased by 0.21% from 144.6 (provisional) for the month of July, 2025 to 144.9 (provisional) in August, 2025.

WPI Food Index or the Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 191.3 in July, 2025 to 193.5 in August, 2025. The rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index remain positive from (-) 2.15% in July, 2025 to 0.21% in August, 2025.

In major food commodities, Pulses prices recorded a slide of around 15% on year while vegetables slid 14%. Potato prices tanked around 44% while Onion prices lost 50%.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

