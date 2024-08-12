Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 90.34 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast rose 21.32% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.90.3477.9318.3619.4122.2018.9419.1515.9614.5111.96

