Wim Plast consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 90.34 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast rose 21.32% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 90.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales90.3477.93 16 OPM %18.3619.41 -PBDT22.2018.94 17 PBT19.1515.96 20 NP14.5111.96 21

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

