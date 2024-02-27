Wipro, Canara Bank, MCX, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

Wipro: Wipro announced a joint private wireless solution with Nokia, to help enterprises scale their digital transformation. This joint solution will provide enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure.

Canara Bank: The board of directors of the bank approved sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, into five equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

One 97 Communications (OCL): OCL said that its associate, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), has reconstituted its board of directors with the appointment of Ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS officer Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Shri Ashok Kumar Garg, and Retd. IAS Rajni Sekhri Sibal. They have recently joined as Independent Directors. Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable this transition.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX): MCX and the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) (i.e. PT. Bursa Berjangka Jakarta), the largest exchange in Commodity and Derivatives market in Indonesia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in key areas, including knowledge sharing, research, education, training, awareness creation, and other market development initiatives.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a license agreement for Lemon Tree Resort in Sankhwas Garh, Rajasthan and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Vijayawada. Both the properties are expected to open in FY26.

Power Mech Projects: The company has received an order from South East Central Railway for the construction of the electrified 4th railway BG line in Chhattisgarh on EPC basis worth Rs 396.25 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News