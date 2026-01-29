Wipro launches consulting-led, AI-powered operating model for enterprise functions

Wipro announced that it is launching a new operating model for serving enterprise functions, combining advisory, AI, and enterprise transformation services. The new, consulting-led, AI-powered operating model brings end-to-end accountability across four core functional areas: People & Change; Supply Chain & Operations; Finance Transformation; and Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience (CX).

This new model will enable Wipro to uniquely connect boardroom strategy to scaled operationsturning innovation into a continuous, closed loop systemand position Wipro as a leading partner for reimagining, designing, running, and continuously transforming core enterprise functions.

Wipro's new integrated model redefines the traditional services model, with consulting as the upstream transformation engine. Leveraging the Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered solutions and platforms across the entire client engagement journeyfrom solutioning to deliverythe model will ensure that AI is applied systematically, not as fragmented pilots, and directly aligned to business outcomes.

At the start of the client journey, Wipro Consulting will play a defining role in shaping the clients' transformation journey, working with CXOs to frame AI strategy, future state operating model, and outcome-based transformation. At the solutioning stage, Wipro Consulting teams will build human-centric, AI-powered operating model designs, along with process re-engineering, and scenario modelling to ensure solutions are developed for execution, not just design. Leveraging the Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered solutions, platforms and transformative solutions, Wipro BPS teams will then deliver AI-enabled intelligent automation, predictive insights, and continuous optimization across business operations. Through these AI-enabled operating models that continuously learn and improve, clients will be able to drive faster bottom-line impact, better economics, as well as sustained, scalable outcomes.