Meesho incorporates WoS named Valmo Transportation

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
On 28 January 2026

Meesho has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in name of Valmo Transportation" on 28 January 2026.

The main objects of the Valmo inter- alia include engaging in the business of logistics service provider for the movement of goods and undertake activities relating to loading, unloading, in-transit storage, handling and trans-shipment of goods through third-party service providers, as incidental or ancillary to transportation service.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

