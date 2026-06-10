Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1874, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 10.46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1874, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23396.85. The Sensex is at 74514.44, up 0.81%.Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 15.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24290.3, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.74 lakh shares in last one month.