Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1739.5, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.09% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1739.5, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Wockhardt Ltd has risen around 22.73% in last one month.