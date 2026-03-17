Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1196.2, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 7.68% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1196.2, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Wockhardt Ltd has lost around 16.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22547.2, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.99 lakh shares in last one month.