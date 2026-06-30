Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1936.7, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 87.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 15.05% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1936.7, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Wockhardt Ltd has lost around 10.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25227.9, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.63 lakh shares in last one month.