Yarn Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Yarn Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.94 crore

Net Loss of Yarn Syndicate reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.940 0 OPM %-13.830 -PBDT-0.13-0.06 -117 PBT-0.13-0.06 -117 NP-0.70-0.06 -1067

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

