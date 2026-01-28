Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen holds near three-month high as BoJ signals further tightening

Yen holds near three-month high as BoJ signals further tightening

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Japanese yen hovered near 152.5 per dollar in Asian trade, holding close to a nearly three-month high as Bank of Japan minutes reinforced expectations of further rate hikes. Policymakers signaled growing confidence in a sustained wage-price cycle, widening the policy gap with the US, where rate cuts are still expected in 2026. The BoJ also noted that Japans economy is recovering moderately, though pockets of weakness persist. Some board members cautioned that excessive yen weakness could push up underlying inflation, urging careful timing of future rate increases. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis pledge to abolish food sales tax for two years ahead of the February 8 election added fiscal uncertainty, keeping markets alert to policy risks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INDIA-EU FTA unlocks access to $572.3 billion EU Pharmaceuticals & Medical devices market

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash near Baramati

Volumes soar at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Mahindra Logistics spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Nesco slips after Q3 PAT falls 5% YoY to Rs 105 crore

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story