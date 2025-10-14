Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen sinks to 152 as coalition rift shakes political confidence

Yen sinks to 152 as coalition rift shakes political confidence

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen slipped to around 152 per dollar on Tuesday, extending its losing streak as political uncertainty rattled markets. Investor sentiment soured after Japans Komeito party withdrew from the ruling coalition, casting doubts over Sanae Takaichis policy direction and complicating her bid for the premiership. Meanwhile, the dollar index steadied above 99, supported by easing US-China trade tensions as both Washington and Beijing signaled readiness to resume negotiations ahead of a potential Trump-Xi meeting later this month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paras Defence rises after inking pact with CIELO

Highway Infrastructure receives Rs 25-cr LoA from NHAI for expressway operations in Rajasthan

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slips 0.83%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 3.11%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.02%

KEC International secures Rs 1,174-cr T&D orders in India and Middle East

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story