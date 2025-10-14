Yen sinks to 152 as coalition rift shakes political confidence

The Japanese yen slipped to around 152 per dollar on Tuesday, extending its losing streak as political uncertainty rattled markets. Investor sentiment soured after Japans Komeito party withdrew from the ruling coalition, casting doubts over Sanae Takaichis policy direction and complicating her bid for the premiership. Meanwhile, the dollar index steadied above 99, supported by easing US-China trade tensions as both Washington and Beijing signaled readiness to resume negotiations ahead of a potential Trump-Xi meeting later this month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News