Paras Defence rises after inking pact with CIELO

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 1.43% to Rs 718.20 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel-based Cielo Inertial Solutions (CIELO).

Under the MoU, Paras Defence and CIELO will combine their respective capabilities to promote and pursue opportunities in India for the adaptation, marketing, sale, and production of inertial sensors and closed-loop FOG-based inertial solutions.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.