Yen stays near 154.6 as dollar gains ahead of key US data

The Japanese yen extended its losses on Monday, hovering near 154.6 against the US dollar despite firmer signals in parts of the economy. Japans GDP slipped 0.4 percent in Q3 after a 0.6 percent rise in Q2, adding fresh pressure on the currency. The yen also softened after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged the BOJ to keep rates low, even as Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted solid consumption, rising incomes, and inflation gradually approaching the 2 percent target, leaving the door open for a potential rate hike. Meanwhile, the dollar index inched up 0.1 percent to 99.3 ahead of key US releases, including the September jobs report, flash PMIs, housing indicators, and the ADP employment data.

