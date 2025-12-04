Dollar index attempts recovery from one-month low

The dollar index is attempting recovery on Thursday morning in Asia after plunging to over a one-month low. Growing optimism of a Federal rate cut in December is keeping the greenback week. ADP data yesterday showed US private payrolls fell by 32,000 jobs in November, following the 47,000 increase and weaker than the market expectation of a 5,000 growth, weighing on the greenback. Going forward, US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data which is scheduled for release later on Thursday will be eyed. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currency is quoting at 98.93, up 0.14% on the day.

