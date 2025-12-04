Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index attempts recovery from one-month low

Dollar index attempts recovery from one-month low

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The dollar index is attempting recovery on Thursday morning in Asia after plunging to over a one-month low. Growing optimism of a Federal rate cut in December is keeping the greenback week. ADP data yesterday showed US private payrolls fell by 32,000 jobs in November, following the 47,000 increase and weaker than the market expectation of a 5,000 growth, weighing on the greenback. Going forward, US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data which is scheduled for release later on Thursday will be eyed. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currency is quoting at 98.93, up 0.14% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

Josts Engineering gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from North Bihar Power Distribution Company

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Ceinsys Tech spurts after denying market rumours

Pace Digitek arm bags Rs 100-cr BESS order from Advait Greenergy

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story