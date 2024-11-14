Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 167.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.22% to Rs 302.56 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 167.33% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 64.22% to Rs 302.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.302.56184.248.828.1630.5412.3328.109.9220.297.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News