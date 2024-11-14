Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 167.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 167.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 64.22% to Rs 302.56 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 167.33% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 64.22% to Rs 302.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales302.56184.24 64 OPM %8.828.16 -PBDT30.5412.33 148 PBT28.109.92 183 NP20.297.59 167

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vivo Y300 5G launching in India on Nov 21 with AI features: Expected specs

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; See markets doubling every 5 yrs: Raamdeo Agrawal

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

VRL Logistics falls 7% as investors flock to book profit post strong Q2 nos

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story