Redtape consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Sales rise 28.05% to Rs 415.80 crore

Net profit of Redtape declined 9.63% to Rs 25.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.05% to Rs 415.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 324.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales415.80324.71 28 OPM %15.4117.75 -PBDT55.8350.73 10 PBT34.9235.80 -2 NP25.0727.74 -10

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

