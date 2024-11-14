Redtape consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.05% to Rs 415.80 crore

Net profit of Redtape declined 9.63% to Rs 25.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.05% to Rs 415.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 324.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.415.80324.7115.4117.7555.8350.7334.9235.8025.0727.74

